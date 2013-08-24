3D packaging gives vodka a backbone

The 3D gold spine aims to give the product a 'backbone'

There's no denying that there's plenty of competition out there when it comes to a new alcoholic product. You need a strong packaging design to not only stand out from the shelf but to soldify yourself as a forerunner in a sea of already identifiable brands.

German designer Johannes Schulz has done just that with this personal project - creating inspirational packaging for for Spine Vodka. "It was a private project I started after my graduation of an international communication design school in Hamburg, Germany," he explains. "Spine is a high quality product just like the design, reduced and simple with a consciously 'twist' in his message and a memorable name fitting to the project."

Integrated the spine with the ribcage to communicate a product with a 'backbone', the uniqe 3D design approach sets it aside from its 2D counterparts. "The transparent glass material stands for a product that don't has to hide something," Schulz concludes.

See more packaging ideas over on Johannes' website.

