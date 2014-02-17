Swedish designer uses psychedelic daydreams to bring beer to life

These beer label designs have a brilliant, quirky quality to them

With a look at the big trends in beer packaging, it seems that beer label designs are on the up in the creative industry. There's some gorgeous examples out there but these creations from Swedish designer Karl Grandin are an illustrative, quirky delight. He spoke to us about his inspirations and origins for the designs.

"All the bottle designs were made for Omnipollo - a Swedish nomad brewery founded in 2011 by myself and Henok Fentie," he begins. "We conceive our recipes at home and travel to different breweries across the globe to craft our ales."

"Most of the Omnipollo images come from daydreams and and I try to bring that psychedelic logic into the artwork. It’s a universe that is slowly growing, forming a world of far out environments, characters and symbols, one bottle at a time."

