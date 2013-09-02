Beautiful handcrafted packaging for toy aircraft

With a love of vintage toys, designer Matthew Tait recently decided to take the classic hobby shop airplane to new design heights, creating these beautiful hand-crafted versions of the popular childhood toy.

Producing everything by hand in his studio, Tait also developed this charming packaging design to protect each toy aircraft. The cardboard case has the exact shapes of the plane cut out so it can lay flat inside and is finished off with velcro to secure it shut.

A gorgeous kit, these Turbo Flyers would make excellent gifts for both young and old.

[via The Dieline]

Have you seen any inspirational examples of packaging design recently? Let us know in the comments!