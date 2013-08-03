Paper alphabet is an awe-inspiring fusion of colour

Sabeena Karnik's illustrations have been featured on many magazine covers but this paper alphabet, infused with a multitude of colours, is her most awe inspiring work yet. An illustrator, typographer, calligrapher and fine artist specializing in paper sculpturing and acrylic murals, Karnik has created a work here that combines simplicity and beauty. We particularly love the 'z', which contains all the 25 other letters of the alphabet inside it.

Karnik's love of paper and art stem from her childhood of growing up in Mumbai where she explored the beautiful writing and calligraphy that surrounded her everywhere she went. From there she completed her degree in graphic design, with a focus on typography. She decided to combine typography with her expertise in 3D paper work to create this beautiful alphabet.

Her alphabet has impressed many agencies and she's been inundated with work and trips to the US, Europe, Africa and Middle East to create illustrations for clients including SPAR, Click magazine and LAN.

