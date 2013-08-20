Photo series captures cool and quirky residents of New York

New York is a city of characters. Fun, quirky, excited and eccentric, you'll find them all in this bustling city. Inspired by these unique individuals, illustrator Angela Southern and photographer Spencer Heyfron have created this brilliant set of portraits, shot on the streets of NYC.

Each image features various residents of and visitors to New York striking a pose and accompanied by relevant fonts revealing quotes that best reflect their personalities. Southern comments on her website: "I draw inspiration from words and phrases I hear in daily life, on the news, in popular culture and music. This collaboration with photographer Spencer Heyfron is exactly that... real people and real quotes."

Human intrigue makes this project a little addictive. We found ourselves wondering about each person's life and excited to see the next shot in the series. A brilliant idea, topped off with clever photography and gorgeous type design.

What do you think of the This is New York photo series? Let us know in the comments!