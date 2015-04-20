Kick-ass Dawn of Justice fan art designs

Director Zach Snyder tweeted these official posters for 'Dawn of Justice'

The success of Marvel and DC movies has seen a rise in superhero productions, much to the delight – and in some cases, dismay – of comic fans across the world. The lastest DC output, set to be released in May 2016, is 'Dawn of Justice', a battle between DC heavyweights Batman and Superman.

With the trailer leaked and then rush-released this weekend, 'Dawn of Justice' director Zach Snyder tweeted the first set of official poster designs. Showcasing the movie's moody aesthetic, with clever juxtaposing colour palettes, the posters have been a hit with fans and designers alike.

However, before the release of these official posters, illustrators and graphic designers created their own fan-art poster designs. Focusing on negative space, subdued colour schemes and watercolour effects, they're certainly miles away from the real deal but no less impressive. Take a look at some of our favourites below:

Poster by Robert Fear

Poster by Şafak ŞİMŞEK

Poster by Benjamin Richards

Poster by Winston1982

Poster by Mark Schofield

