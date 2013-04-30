Groove is in the art: TV and movie dance routine posters

Toe tappin' good design from Niege Borges

Some films and shows are just as well-known for their storylines as they are for their iconic dance routines. Here, designer Niege Borges has created this brilliant poster series celebrating some of the world's most famous pop-culture dance routines.

In 1518, people from a French town called Stransbourg were affected by dancing mania. It began with one lady named Frau Troffea dancing in the street and ended up with over 400 people dancing for days without rest.

Niege says of the posters "This project is, in some sort of way, a memorial for Frau Toffea. From the silliest little dance to the most elaborate dance sequence of the history of cinema, there were a lot of dancing in the last decades". We for one are ready to get our dancing shoes on!

See more posters on Niege Borges' website.

Which dance routine poster is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!