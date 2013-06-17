The advertising posters that think they're street furniture

Whether you're creating billboards, print ads or TV commercials, increasing competition for consumers' eyeballs means advertising is having to become more inventive. And French advertising agency Ogilvy France has done just that and more in this campaign for tech giant IBM.

Not only do these outdoor posters grab attention with eye-catching, colourful statements, they also provide a second, practical use. Created as part of IBM's 'People for Smarter Cities' ethos, they double as a shelter, a seat and a ramp.

Adding something as simple as a curve really gives these one-off posters a practical and inventive edge. Let's hope they'll inspire a whole host of new ideas when it comes to street advertising.

