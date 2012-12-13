Just released! The Wolverine motion poster

Twentieth Century Fox is bringing The Wolverine to the big screen in 2013, and has just released this motion poster, which features audio and animation.

The plot of the new movie will stay true to the celebrated comic book arc, where Wolverine finds himself in Japan (as depicted in this new poster). Fox says the film will see, "samurai steel clash with adamantium claw as Logan confronts a mysterious figure from his past, in an epic battle that will leave him forever changed".

Below you can get hold of the hi-res staic poster, and download the motion poster in mp4 format.

Hi-res static poster

