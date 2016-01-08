Profanity-filled posters are a typographic delight

Scroll down to see the sweary efforts

Irish freelance designer and illustrator and PUCK collective member George Simkin has created a range of posters with a few profanities but it's the typography that caught our eye. "I was inspired to create posters that had what I like to call a 'Passive Aggressive Message'," he tells us.

"There are loads of posters out there with swear words, but I have always liked a positive message, there is enough negativity in the world. So I wanted, where I did use profanity, that it would make someone smile or laugh.

"For example my poster for 'Comic Sans for Cancer' exhibition was great, it's such a serious subject matter, raise money for Cancer research, but looking at Comic Sans as inspiration. So I wanted to show Comic Sans as if it were the sleazy typeface of the design world." Take a look at them below (WARNING: VERY SWEARY).

Simkin's puts a positive spin on the profanity

The poster for 'Comic Sans for Cancer' exhibition

Simple, understated and very sweary

We think these profanity-fuelled posters will cheer you up

Like this? Read these!