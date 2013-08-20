Retro space shuttle posters are out of this world

Designer Alex Draplin goes back to basics with these retro posters

Sometimes, going back to basics can really do wonders. When it comes to poster design, retro posters can often rise above more modern offerings with their sleek, minimal style, bright colours and inspiring typography.

Here, designer Aaron Draplin decided to print his homage to the late NASA Space Shuttle Programme with this pair of brilliant retro posters. Two ver­sions of the original design have been pro­duced: one with a sil­ver back­ground (sold out), and a 'Nighttime Re-entry' vari­ant that showcases a contrasting palette.

We love the simple, stripped-back approach to these designs. They really hark back to some of the best retro posters and perfectly sum up the original excitement for the NASA Space Shuttle Programme.

You can purchase the Nighttime Re-entry poster here.

What are your favourite poster designs? Let us know in the comments box below!