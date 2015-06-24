Give your work a wider audience with this new poster campaign

Shutterstock has partnered with CreativeMornings to create Tiny Revolutions, a series of digital posters visualising "snack-sized steps" that make a big impact.

Art-directed by CreativeMornings founder Tina Roth Eisenberg, aka Swiss Miss, artist Bobby Jeffries has designed nine inspirational posters entirely from Shutterstock images.

In an effort to "usher in creative change", Shutterstock and CreativeMornings are challenging you to sketch the impact you want to make on the world and share it using the hashtag #CMrevolution.

The best ones, they say, will appear on the CreativeMornings blog.

Tiny Revolutions: Think It poster

Tiny Revolutions: Sketch It poster

Tiny Revolutions: Fix It poster

Liked this? Try these...