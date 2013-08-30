London skyline recreated in chess pieces

Reinventing the chess set has long been a great way for designers to express their creativity. But this one, developed by friends Chris Prosser and Ian Flood, really stands out with its use of famous landmarks from the UK capital.
Based in London, the duo met whilst working together within an architecture practice several years ago and realised they had much in common. "We both love living in London and along with its lifestyle and culture find it an inspiring place to be," says Prosser. "We enjoy playing chess and developed Skyline Chess as a way of combining both our passion for design and chess."
The pair spent a lot of time deciding on suitable alternatives to original chess pieces, the result being each represented by beautiful, handcrafted versions of iconic London architecture. Currently a Kickstarter project, the team needs to raise $25,000 before the end of September in order to get Skyline Chess funded.
