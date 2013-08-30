London skyline recreated in chess pieces

Reinventing the chess set has long been a great way for designers to express their creativity. But this one, developed by friends Chris Prosser and Ian Flood, really stands out with its use of famous landmarks from the UK capital.

Based in London, the duo met whilst working together within an architecture practice several years ago and realised they had much in common. "We both love living in London and along with its lifestyle and culture find it an inspiring place to be," says Prosser. "We enjoy playing chess and developed Skyline Chess as a way of combining both our passion for design and chess."

The pair spent a lot of time deciding on suitable alternatives to original chess pieces, the result being each represented by beautiful, handcrafted versions of iconic London architecture. Currently a Kickstarter project, the team needs to raise $25,000 before the end of September in order to get Skyline Chess funded.

Pawn - represented by the quintessential London abode, the humble terraced house

Bishop - The team explain 'this couldn't be played by any other piece other than 50 St Mary Axe (or the Gherkin) the form of this building perfectly suited the role'

Knight - The team found that 'this one was tricky, but what better way to see the whole board than from the London Eye?'

Rook - Represented by one of London's most recognisable landmarks, Big Ben

Queen - the team explain 'this most powerful of pieces had to be played by the most dominant building on London's skyline - none other than Renzo Piano's Shard of Glass

King - No other building would suitably match the might and presence of the King, than that of Canary Wharf

What do you think of Skyline Chess? Will you be backing this project? Let us know in the comments!