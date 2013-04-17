Label influenced chair is a stylish design mash-up

Practical and beautiful, this is a chair design we've fallen in love with

Clever furniture design never ceases to amaze us. We've come across some real gems in the past and are continually impressed by designers that manage to reinvent chairs, tables and more with some seriously striking designs.

Taking inspiration from the humble label, Montreal-based designer Félix Guyon and design and construction agency La Firme worked together to create this truly unique chair design. Availble in three different varieties, the chair is simple yet beautiful.

Made of 17-ply Russian birch and stainless steel, the Label Chair can be easily stacked and is able to be customised for almost any event. Practical and good-looking? That's our kind of chair design!

See more of Felix's work over on his Behance page.

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Seen an inspiring piece of furniture? Let us know below!