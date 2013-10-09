Topics

Lacey new look for Evian bottles

Fashion designer Elie Saab has given the bottle of French mineral water brand Evian a makeover.

evian water bottle design

Elie Saab's iconic lace patterns are placed on the new bottle design

There have been some incredible examples of packaging over the past few months, with many top brands bringing out limited edition designs to entice new customers and please old ones. Evian are one such brand that continue to offer up new bottle designs.

This latest was crafted by fashion designer Elie Saab who features her signature intricate lace patterns - seen on his famous embroidered wedding gowns. Taking on a feminine approach, the bottle looks as elegant as ever.

Although it may look somewhat simple, the bottle took 26 sketches, 17 prototypes and four months to test and finish. The lace pattern itself was also designed specifically with the bottle in mind.

[via Design Taxi]

