Malleable desk records the life of a designer

This stylish writing 'Pet' desk is anything but ordinary. With a minimal design, the table was created with the purpose of intensifying the relationship between furniture and owner.

Developed by Danish designer Mette Karina Johansen, the foldable desk is composed of a metal, linear base supporting stretched leather, which of absorbs and moulds itself around the items held within the table, subsequently taking on new shapes, influenced by the owner's possessions.

"Furniture builds up over time - the more the furniture recorder traces of the owner's whereabouts and lifestyle, the more it will increase its value for the owner," says Johansen. "The leather's ability to expand is utilized as the owner has the opportunity to influence and shape the product with time."

[via The Mag]

Liked this? Read these!

Beautiful and inspiring examples of industrial design

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

What do you think of this desk design? Let us know in the comments!