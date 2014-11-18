This quirky 2015 diary will ensure you're always disappointed

This diary design is anything but disappointing

There are some superb design notebooks out there, with the contents of top designers' Moleskines forever providing that much needed inspiration we all need sometimes. However, some of us need a little more than a nice looking book to keep us inspired and organised.

Keeping a diary can be the best way to stay on top of projects, with products like the Weekly Planner reinventing the way diaries are created these days. However, the team over at Asbury & Asbury have decided to have a little fun with their recent product – The Perpetual Disappointments Diary.

A larger, improved take on 2013's design, the diary isn't specific to one year, with all new-demotivational proverbs mixed in with the most depressing of the old ones. There's also a Notable Deaths, Useful Phrases, Personal SWOT Analysis, Apology Note templates and Bank Insecurity Questions included. We think this diary will do anything but disappoint you.

[via Creative Review]

