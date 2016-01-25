Save 72% on Martian Notifier Smartwatch

As convenient as smartphones are, sometimes you just can't get the device out of your pocket to check why it's buzzing. Stay connected without being interrupted with the Martian Notifier Smartwatch. You can get it on sale for just $35.99 (approx. £25)!

The Martian Notifier Smartwatch isn't your average watch, even though it has the look of a classical wrist wearable. The timepiece blends style and technology by putting push notifications from your smartphone right on your wrist. It's a great way to see what's going on at a glance when you can't get to your phone.

You can even use it to snap pictures with just a tap. You can get the Martian Notifier Smartwatch on sale for just $35.99 (approx. £25). That's a savings of 72% off the retail price for a wearable that you'll want on your wrist at all times. Grab it today!