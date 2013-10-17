Trophy design deserves an award of its own

Each trophy has been individually handcrafted

Design awards are given to those of impeccable creativity and experimentation but what if the trophy design itself also fits into that category? This offering for Nikon's photo contest is a design feat in itself and shows us that we should appreciate the awards themselves!

Designed by Singapore based agency Anonymous, it was created to fit into the flexible identity system. The inspiration coming from the new logo for the Nikon Photo Contest - using brackets to symbolize framing a photo, drawing inspiration from the universal act of framing an image with one’s hand.

Each trophy has been individually handcrafted with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. Transforming the new identity from a two-dimensional graphic to a three-dimensional form, this trophy needs an award!

See more work from Anonymous over on their website.

