A watch for the blind that lets you 'feel' the time

The wristwatch has been around forever, with plenty of designs, shapes and sizes over the years. But what if you could check the time by touch? Say goodbye to illuminated smart phone screens and say hello to The Bradley - an innovative fashion watch that everyone, including the blind, can touch to tell time.

After a blind student seated next to him during a class at MIT asked him for the time, designer Hyungsoo Kim came up with the idea for The Bradley. Time is indicated by two ball bearings - one indicating minutes (top), and one indicating hours (side).

These two ball bearings are connected, with magnets, to a watch movement beneath the watch face; even if the ball bearings are moved when touched, they spring back to the correct time with a gentle shake of your wrist. Teamed with a minimalist design - what's not to love?

You can back The Bradley on Kickstarter now.

[via Design Taxi]

What do you think of the Bradley watch? Let us know in the comments box below!