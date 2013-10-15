Wooden product design goes back to nature

With many of us tied to our desks, computer screens, phones and tablets on a daily basis, it's nice to take a little time out and appreciate the simpler things in life. You can't beat that feeling of creating something with your bare hands - something you can actually hold.

Miscellaneous Adventures was founded by artist and illustrator Andrew Goves and sets out to bring nature back into design. Hosting workshops, collaborating on projects and producing gorgeous wooden spoons, knives, toggles and more, the simplicity and execution of the designs are beautiful.

Each item is created using traditional techniques and simple hand tools, making every product unique and often seeing them sell out almost instantly. Miscellaneous Adventures is taking design back to its origins and out of the office.

Buy these products and learn more over on Miscellaneous Adventures.

