Wooden rugs look just like the real thing

German designer Elisa Strozyk specialises in wooden textiles

Rugs are a way to bring out any dull room into a haven of good taste and design. Whilst many would favour the more traditional, weaved rugs, these designs offer something a little different. Here, German designer Elisa Strozyk has found a way to 'weave' wood.

Focusing on geometric patterns and simple colour schemes, these wooden rugs actually move, drape and crumple just like real woollen offerings. Strozyk has a true talent for wooden textiles, creating a variety of gorgeous products.

With such an innovative approach to soft furnishings, Strozyk has turned the traditional on its head and produced something truly original. We think they would certainly be a talking point!

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen an innovative product design? Let us know in the comments box below!