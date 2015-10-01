This awesome Star Wars fan art is out of this world

One of Jam Wah's designs, based on the new Stormtrooper design following the teaser trailer release last November

Star Wars is such a massive phenomenon that almost 40 years since the first installment of the franchise, we are just as excited about a new flick. And many Star Wars fanboys and girls have been inspired to learn how to draw or even start an artistic career thanks to George Lucas's seminal sci-fi trilogy.

It is only fitting then, with the release of The Force Awakens this December, that they pay homage the only way they know how – with some kick-ass art. Here are some of our favourites...

Carlos is a huge fan of the original trilogy, having been just seven years when the first installment was released, it has shaped his artistic career

"I was seven years old when I saw Star Wars for the first time. That day everything changed for me. I wanted to be Luke Skywalker so much! I loved all the designs, the ships, robots, landscapes, etc A new universe opened before my eyes. I remember drawing the X-Wing fighters hundred of times," recalls Carlos.

"My dream is to become someday an official Star Wars artist. Maybe doing some illustration covers for the comicbooks, or some collectible posters."

Carlos' original take on Queen Amidala - a fierce warrior woman

The illustrator is currently working as a cover artist for the latest X-Files comic series. "I turned from being a big fan of the TV series, to illustrate their new stories. So, who knows, something like that could happen again? (Fingers crossed!)"

The fearsome Darth Vader doesn't look so scary in James' signature comic book style

"I take my inspiration from animators like 'Friz' Freleng, Marc Davis, Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, and Jon McClenahan for my Star Wars illustration work", James says.

A cute rendering of the Tusken: inspired by James' brother's reaction after watching to first film as a child - his brother ducked behind the seat in front of him.

"I used to work as a digital comic colourist for companies like Marvel, DC Comics, Topps, and Dark Horse which gave me a fantastic base understanding of cut colouring that comics used in the '90s."

Crystal's Darth Maul art, entitled "Revenge" was inspired by her love of the characters fierce nature and Iain McCaig's design

As a child, Crystal remembers seeing Episode One: The Phantom Menace when it was released in theatres: "I remember spilling popcorn out of my mouth as the metallic doors slowly opened in the film to reveal none other than Darth Maul, the coolest character I'd ever seen since Darth Vader.

"That horned Sith warrior lowered his hood and I knew instantly that I had found a new fire to light my imagination."

Her love of Star Wars began before this release, and has extended for the decades following. "I attend the Star Wars Celebration conventions every time it's held and I'm a pretty huge fan to say the least!"

The artist has previously featured in ImagineFX as FXPosé Artist of the Month.

