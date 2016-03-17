Now you can prototype in Sketch with this new plugin

Collaboration platform InVision has acquired highly anticipated prototyping tool Silver Flows to bring live prototyping into Sketch. Silver Flows helps designers define all the logic and transitions required to create prototypes directly within Sketch.

Experiences can also be mirrored on phones and tablets for real-world testing, and any changes made in Sketch will show on your device in real time.

"By enabling UX designers to design and build prototypes in the same space, they can more quickly test and validate the broader user experience their apps provide," explain the InVision team.

The announcement comes as Adobe launches a preview of its own dedicated UX prototyping tool, Adobe XD. For designers and developers who prefer Sketch, it's an exciting time.

Silver Flows is currently in private beta but will be incorporated into Craft soon. Anyone interested can sign up for access at Silverflows.com or install Craft.

