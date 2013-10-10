Brooklyn says yes to 80-foot Sagmeister mural

We certainly say yes to these 80-foot long murals

There's some increble examples of street art out there - from installations to graffiti, we love to see city streets coming to life with splashes of colour and creativity.

Commissioned by the DUMBO Improvement District and in partnership with Two Trees Management Co and the NYCDOT Urban Art Program, these two 80 foot long murals were painted on the walls of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway underpass.

"We collaborated with renowned Japanese illustrator Yuko Shimizu and created two large typographic messages to sit on the facing walls. A fierce Octopus and its tentacles form 'Yes!' on one side, and a graphic black and white version covers the opposite wall - both hand painted by Coby Kennedy," explain Sagmiester & Walsh.

