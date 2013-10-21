Geometric street art will have you in a trance

Artist Matt W. Moore has been painting walls for over half his life

We love seeing inspirational examples of street art - often brightening up grey and drab architecture with a lick of paint and a load of creativity. Boston based artist Matt W Moore has been painting on walls for over half his life and this is just some of his incredible work.

"It's a magical experience to actualise an idea extra-large in the public space," he beams. "Lots to see in this section. Everything from my early years of graffiti and street-level art, to my more recent abstract murals. Indoor & outdoor, I've got you covered".

He certainly does, with an array of beautifully executed and wholly original pieces throughout city streets. We particularly love the geometric inspired pieces but to be honest, all of Moore's work is beyond exceptional.

See more inspirational work over on Matt W Moore's website.

