Surreal 3D designs reveal planets' insides

German design studio Foreal have created these surreal 3D illustrations of our solar system's planets that are truly out of this world. Featuring the planets Mars, Uranus and Saturn, this project uses 3D software to turn coconuts and paint into the extraordinary.

Founders of Foreal Benjamin Simon and Dirk Schuster describe their creations as "a series of free illustrations showing a surrealistic twist on the physical anatomy of our solar system planets. We are disclosing secrets of the inside of our planets, revealing a strange and visionary world." We're not such that, scientifically speaking, the designs are particularly accurate - but we love them all the same.

"Little details, intense colours and extraordinary compositions are our passion," the pair explain. "We strive to transform each project into eye candy" - and they've certainly done that here.

Simon and Schuster clearly have space on the brain - they've also created this witty poster for the Pferdfest (horse festival) in Germany which spectacularly mashes up Daft Punk and, er, horses.

You can check out more of Foreal's inspiring, light-hearted work on their website.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen a stunning use of 3D? Let us know about it in the comment box below!