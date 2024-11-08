Best Buy's started its Black Friday sale already! These are the best laptop deals for every kind of user

Friday 2024 has officially begun over at Best Buy, which is promising doorstopper deals every week up to the official dale date on Friday 29 November. The first batch released today includes some great Black Friday laptop deals, including a massive $550 off the Dell XPS 16 with Nvidia graphics, and highly portable 2-in-1 like the Lenovo Yoga 7i for as cheap as $899.99 $599.99!

I've trawled through all of the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals live so far to pick out the highlights, including a laptop for every use case, from creative pros who need the power to run demanding software, to gaming laptops and value laptops for general use and commuting.

I've been reporting on tech deals during Black Friday for over five years, and I think some of these deals are as good as they're going to get this Black Friday (for more savings, make sure you're following our roundup of the best Black Friday laptop deals in general).

The 6 top Best Buy Black Friday laptops deals so far

Dell XPS 16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060: $3,049.99 $2,299 at Best Buy

Save $550: This Dell XPS 16 tops our pick of the best MacBook Pro alternative thanks to its sleek design, superb 4K touchscreen display and powerful internals – in this case Nvidia graphics and a hefty 32GB of RAM. This is the Best Buy Black Friday deal to go for if you need a laptop for video editing or demanding 3D work.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400: If you don't need the power of a latest-gen GPU, Best Buy has an incredible price for this older laptop. It still has a Nvidia graphics card, the previous-gen RTX 3050 along with Intel Core Ultra 7 and 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD providing plenty of storage space for large image or video files. This is the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deal I'd recommend if you're a semi pro or enthusiast content creator looking to improve performance with a dedicated GPU without breaking the bank. Price comparison: $1,088 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300: For a more portable and versatile device, this is a tempting deal on the new Microsoft Surface Pro, which was only released in June. It's more viable than ever as a laptop alternative thanks to improved performance and a superb OLED display. It can be used as tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop with the optional keyboard, and the keyboard can now be used detached providing more flexibility. This is the best price we've seen on the more powerful Snapdragon X Elite configuration with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD configuration. Best Buy has the same deal on a bundle with the keyboard. Price comparison: $1,399 at Amazon

HP Envy 14 2-in-1: was $1,049 now $719 at Best Buy

Save $330: If you're looking for a laptop for more casual work, the Best Buy Black Friday sale has you covered there too with this big saving on a sleek 2-in-1 with a 2K display. With an AMD Ryzen 7 8000 Series processor and 16GB of RAM, it's no slouch and will be able to handle software like Photoshop. This is the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deal to grab if you need a good-value device for a mix of general office work and creative tasks like image editing.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: This is another sleek and compact two-in-one and comparable to the deal above. It's somewhat older than the Surface Pro higher up on this list but this price is very appealing, and battery life remains impressive. The price above is for a configuration with Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB Memory and a a 1TB SSD. If you can make do with less power, there's also $300 off a Core Ultra 5 512GB configuration, now just $599.99! This is the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deal to grab if you need a device for general use and occasional creative work.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2): was $899 now $749 at Best Buy

Save $150: If you prefer Apple, this deal isn't new, and Amazon is matching it, but it's still a great price for a MacBook, and this 2022 M2 model has only ever been $50 cheaper. It's been superseded by this year's M3 model, but we find the new laptop to be a relatively iterative upgrade.

HP Victus 15.6 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $429.99 at Best Buy

Save $150: Finally, if you're looking for a Black Friday gaming laptop deal, this is the best deal at Best Buy. At this price, it's clearly not the most powerful gaming laptop around, but with but it is the best value right now and a great entry-level option for beginners. You get just 8GB RAM, so you might want to upgrade that down the line, but the AMD Ryzen 5AMD Ryzen 5 is capable of handling 1080p low graphics settings games in 2024.

For more deals, keep tabs on our guides to Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday drawing tablet deals. If you're looking for MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.