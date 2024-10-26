Black Friday is over a month away, but these deals on creative tech essentials will be hard to beat

Black Friday seems to comes earlier every year. There's over a month until the symbolic date itself, and presumably a few weeks to go until most retailers start official Black Friday sales (Best Buy says that it will start on 21 November). But there are already loads of great deals on creative tech, including on some of the most essential tools and accessories.

B&H Photo has $135 off one of my favourite external hard drives, the Samsung T7 Shield, and Amazon has a massive $180 off an Acer 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It also has a record saving of 27% off the price of the new Apple Pencil Pro and a record low price of $699 for the M2 MacBook Air 13.

Today's best pre-Black Friday deals on creative tech

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $93.99 at Amazon

Save $35.01: The Apple Pencil Pro was only released in May, but, incredibly, this deal means that it's currently cheaper than the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil from 2018. Compatible with the new iPad Pros, iPad Air and, new this week, the A17 Pro iPad mini, it introduces new features including a squeeze gesture and barrel roll to allow quick changing of brushes for the best iPad drawing experience yet.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2): was $999 now $699.01 at Amazon

Save $299.01: This 2022 MacBook Air 13 was superseded by a new M3-chipped model this year, but even still, we hardly ever see this big a discount on any MacBook Air. Considering that this year's device is a relatively iterative update, this is the laptop I'd go for if you're looking for a highly portable device for working on the go. The 8GB of RAM may be limiting for video editors, but it can handle general productivity, browsing, and 2D graphic design. Click the voucher box for the full discount.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD: $284.99 $149.99 at B&H Photo

Save $135: This deal is our top pick for value on an external SSD right now. I've been using this SSD daily for two years now. Available in 3 colours, it's rugged, water and dust resistant and provides transfer speeds of up to 1,059MB/s. There are discounts on the 1TB and 4TB versions too.

Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle: $329.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $60: This excellent graphics tablet remains at the top of our list of the best drawing tablets thanks to its excellent value. Now it's even better value (check the box on Amazon to apply the $60 discount).

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling headphones: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50: Best Buy has announced its Black Friday sale for November, but it already has some good deals on laptops and creative tech accessories, including on these headphones that I use myself. These wireless beauties are well-designed, comfortable and provide excellent noise cancellation.

Acer 16-in-1 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock: $349.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $180: Need a dock to connect external monitors and peripherals to your laptop or MacBook? This limited-time deal offers an incredible price for 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C dock that can support DisplayLink quad monitors, 160W of power, 40Gbps of data transfer and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. For the full saving, you'll need to check the box for an additional $100 off. I can't see this deal lasting long.

Microsoft Surface Pro (newest model): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300: Only released in June, Microsoft's Surface Pro tablet is more viable than ever as a laptop or iPad alternative thanks to improved performance and a superb OLED display. It can be used as tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop with the optional keyboard. The keyboard can now be used detached providing more flexibility. This is the best price we've seen for the 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD configuration. Best Buy has the same deal on a bundle with the keyboard.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was $1,049 now $699 at Best Buy

Save $350: We're big fans of the 14-inch OLED Zenbook, giving it 4.5 stars in our review. And now this sleek, well-build laptop with an OLED screen, 16GB RAM and a hefty 1TB of storage space is available at just $699 in a Pre-Black Friday deal at Best Buy. Bargain.

Asus ZenScreen Portable FHD USB Monitor: Was $279 now $229 at Amazon

Save $50: Portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who work between a home office and other locations. Asus is the king of this category with a wide range of quality offerings, many of which we've reviwed. This FHD display is now fantastic value with $50 off various sizes and configurations. It connects via USB-C and the smart cover allows it to be used in both landscape and portrait orientations at a range of viewing angles.

