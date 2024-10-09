Forget the MacBook Air, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 is $200 off for Prime Day

Look, I like the ASUS Zenbook S 13. I don't think that's any secret now. When the 2023 model came out, I tested it and it single-handedly changed my opinion on small-screen laptops. Then 2024 came around and ASUS hit a home-run with most of its lineup again, including the Zenbook Duo, the new ProArt lineup and yes, the new Zenbook S lineup. I reviewed the ever-so-slightly bigger Zenbook 14 OLED earlier this year, and based on that computer's internals, which are very similar to the S 13, and my experience of the previous version of the ultra-lightweight Zenbook S 13, I simply can't recommend this Prime Day deal enough, as it's currently $200 off on Amazon, down to $999.99 from $1,199.99.

I know a lot of you are looking at getting a MacBook Air this Prime Day, but if you want performance on par with even the lower-spec Zenbook S 13 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), you need to step all the way up to the M3-chipped model with 16GB of RAM, which currently sets you back $1,249 on Amazon (it's usually $1,499 so is considerably more expensive than the Zenbook).

The graphic performance of the MacBook is slightly better, but Geekbench and Handbrake (video-encoding) scores are very similar, and for creatives, it's important to note that the OLED screen on the Zenbook provides markedly more colour-accurate results, both in our tests and with other reviewers online..

It's not that I don't like MacBooks. I've been using Apple computers regularly since the '90s, and I've always loved their design, user experience and battery life in particular. But this Zenbook is beautiful, outrageously lightweight at only 1kg, and the 3K OLED screen is just amazing for any creative pro or artist to work on. And when you can have all that for under a grand, I feel an obligation to let you know.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED: was US$1,199 now US$999 at Amazon US ASUS Zenbook S 13: $1,199 $999 at Amazon

Save $200: It's a lighter, more modern and better-screened alternative for anyone considering a MacBook Air. ASUS have hardly made a single dud for the last couple of years, and this may be one of my all-time favourite laptops. And now it's available for under a grand. Overview: It weighs only 1kg (2.2 pounds), but packs 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a good number of ports (including Thunderbolt), a sensational 3K OLED screen, and solid unibody construction with beautiful design. 10-hour-plus battery life too. Key features: 3K OLED screen with 100% P3 coverage, 2x Thunderbolt ports, ultra-lightweight, Release date: 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price yet for this spec of the Zenbook S 13.

