Forget the MacBook Air, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 is $200 off for Prime Day

Lighter, faster and prettier than its Apple rival, it's now a lot cheaper too.

Look, I like the ASUS Zenbook S 13. I don't think that's any secret now. When the 2023 model came out, I tested it and it single-handedly changed my opinion on small-screen laptops. Then 2024 came around and ASUS hit a home-run with most of its lineup again, including the Zenbook Duo, the new ProArt lineup and yes, the new Zenbook S lineup. I reviewed the ever-so-slightly bigger Zenbook 14 OLED earlier this year, and based on that computer's internals, which are very similar to the S 13, and my experience of the previous version of the ultra-lightweight Zenbook S 13, I simply can't recommend this Prime Day deal enough, as it's currently $200 off on Amazon, down to $999.99 from $1,199.99.

I know a lot of you are looking at getting a MacBook Air this Prime Day, but if you want performance on par with even the lower-spec Zenbook S 13 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), you need to step all the way up to the M3-chipped model with 16GB of RAM, which currently sets you back $1,249 on Amazon (it's usually $1,499 so is considerably more expensive than the Zenbook).

ASUS Zenbook S 13: $1,199 $999 at Amazon
Save $200: It's a lighter, more modern and better-screened alternative for anyone considering a MacBook Air. ASUS have hardly made a single dud for the last couple of years, and this may be one of my all-time favourite laptops. And now it's available for under a grand.

Overview: It weighs only 1kg (2.2 pounds), but packs 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a good number of ports (including Thunderbolt), a sensational 3K OLED screen, and solid unibody construction with beautiful design. 10-hour-plus battery life too.

Key features: 3K OLED screen with 100% P3 coverage, 2x Thunderbolt ports, ultra-lightweight,

Release date: 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price yet for this spec of the Zenbook S 13.

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

