I still use the MacBook Air M1 – and at under $600 it's an absolute steal

Deals
By
published

This deal won't last long on Black Friday.

MacBook Air m1 deal
(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Air M1 is a firm favourite amongst Team CB. We've possibly never felt as strongly about a laptop as this one – it changed the game for a portable, light and easy to use creative laptop. Frankly, I can't believe it's under $600 at Walmart right now. Sure, it's a couple of iterations old but you'd never know it if all you need is a day to day laptop that can handle some light creative work like photo editing (there's a reason it was on our laptops for photo editing list for so long).

It remains one of the best laptops for students (it is only off the list due to availability), and at under $600 it is a no-brainer. The M1 chip is still zippy, and we actually miss the clamshell design that has now been abandoned on the recent models. See our MacBook Air M1 review for more.

Image
Apple MacBook Air M1:

Save $100: We think this model out performs its age. It's a classic that never gets old in our view. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a lovely 13.3-inch screen, it's the ideal portable laptop for everyday use. We continued to recommend it way past its successor, and we recommend it at this price now.

It is the 2021 model so not the newest (there are two iterations since this one), but you wouldn't normally squabble over a few years at this price – it's only Apple's release cycle that makes you feel it's super old. It has a lot of life left in it.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles