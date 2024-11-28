I still use the MacBook Air M1 – and at under $600 it's an absolute steal
This deal won't last long on Black Friday.
The MacBook Air M1 is a firm favourite amongst Team CB. We've possibly never felt as strongly about a laptop as this one – it changed the game for a portable, light and easy to use creative laptop. Frankly, I can't believe it's under $600 at Walmart right now. Sure, it's a couple of iterations old but you'd never know it if all you need is a day to day laptop that can handle some light creative work like photo editing (there's a reason it was on our laptops for photo editing list for so long).
It remains one of the best laptops for students (it is only off the list due to availability), and at under $600 it is a no-brainer. The M1 chip is still zippy, and we actually miss the clamshell design that has now been abandoned on the recent models. See our MacBook Air M1 review for more.
With this deal you also get up to five free offers including three months of Apple TV or Music and up to four months of Apple fitness.
Save $100: We think this model out performs its age. It's a classic that never gets old in our view. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a lovely 13.3-inch screen, it's the ideal portable laptop for everyday use. We continued to recommend it way past its successor, and we recommend it at this price now.
It is the 2021 model so not the newest (there are two iterations since this one), but you wouldn't normally squabble over a few years at this price – it's only Apple's release cycle that makes you feel it's super old. It has a lot of life left in it.
