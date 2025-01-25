Apple's MacBook Airs are sleek and lightweight thanks to the fanless design, but historically, they were small and base configurations tended to lack the memory for high-resolution video editing and motion design, starting at just 8GB. That started to change with the introduction of the 15-inch model, and last year, Apple finally dropped the 8GB version for a starting spec of 16GB.

Right now Amazon has $110 off the base 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, taking the price down to $1,189. But if you want more reassurance that you're laptop won't stutter during content creation, there's also $250 off the top-of-the-range 24GB memory / 51GB SSD configuration, down to a record-low price of $1,449.

The M3 MacBook Airs were released less than a year ago and we gave them a near-perfect review, heaping praise on the balance of portability, power and exceptional battery life. They continue to top our picks of the best laptops for Photoshop and best laptops for photo editing.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

16GB memory Apple MacBook Air (M3, 15-inch): was $1,699 now $1,449 at Amazon Save $250: Amazon has deals across the latest MacBook Air range at the moment, with the base version of the 15-inch model now $1,189.But if you need a laptop for content creation or video editing and you use high-resolution footage, I'd make the investment in this high-spec 24GB configuration. Key features: 15.3in 500 nits Retina Display | Apple M3 processor | 24GB RAM| 5126GB SSD | Weight 3.3lbs | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C 4 | 3.5mm headphone jack | DisplayPort Release date: March 2024. Price history: This matches the lowest price we've seen to date on this 2024 MacBook Air, equaling the Black Friday discounts seen in November. Price check: $1,499 at Best Buy Review consensus: We gave this laptop a near-perfect 4.5-star review, praising the sleek design, excellent battery life and solid performance. Our sister site TechRadar was even more impressed, awarding five stars. Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

