iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M4: how Apple's premium tablets stack up

Features
By
published

Apple's latest pro tablet brings more power, but is it worth the upgrade? Our iPad Pro M4 vs M2 comparison reveals all.

iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M4
(Image credit: Apple)

Got cash to spend, and want the absolute best iPad for drawing money can buy? Then you'll want to compare the iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M4.

The iPad Pro is Apple's premium flavour of iPad, superior in most ways to the iPad Air, iPad mini and basic iPad. So if you're looking for the best processor speed, display quality and battery life, here's where you'll find it… at a price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M4: Specifications
Row 0 - Cell 0 iPad Pro M2 12.9-inchiPad Pro M4 11-inchApple iPad Pro M4 13-inch
ProcessorM2 chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural EngineM4 chip, Up to 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural EngineM4 chip, Up to 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
Screen12.9-inch, Liquid Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, P3 wide color, True Tone, Antireflective coating11-inch, Ultra Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, P3 wide color, True Tone, Antireflective coating, Nano-texture display glass option on 1TB and 2TB models13-inch, Ultra Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, P3 wide color, True Tone, Antireflective coating, Nano-texture display glass option on 1TB and 2TB models
Stylus support Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Apple Pencil (USB‑C)Supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB‑C)Supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB‑C)
Keyboard supportSupports Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard FolioSupports Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (M4)Supports Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (M4)
Cameras12MP Ultra Wide front camera, Center Stage, TrueDepth camera systemLandscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, Center Stage, TrueDepth camera systemLandscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, Center Stage, TrueDepth camera system

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 

Related articles