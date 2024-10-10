The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra prices: last year's iPad Pro rival is now more affordable

We really love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Enough so that we gave it a glowing 4-star review back in May, and it's also earned top rankings in our roundups of the best tablets with a stylus pen, plus our top picks of the best iPad alternatives for those that aren't all too keen on Apple's ecosystem (guilty).

As far as Android tablets go, the Galaxy Tab S9 is a multitasking marvel, offering a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with near-4K resolution, combined with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that really brings the performance factor. As we stated in our Galaxy Tab S9 review "This is a tablet designed for some serious work, instead of Netflix". With the S-Pen included, the Tab S9 Ultra is a top tablet for creative pros.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra retails at $1,199.99 / £1,199 for the 256GB model, which increases to $1319.99 \ £1,349 for the model with 512GB of storage. Should you wish to upgrade to 1TB, expect to pay $1,619.99 / £1,549. However, with the launch of the new AI-infused Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra model, we've recently seen Tab S9 Ultra prices fall to as low as $899.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra The best Android tablet for those needing an iPad alternative Display: 14.6in AMOLED, 2960 x 1848, up to 120Hz | Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | OS: Android 14 (One UI 6) | Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB | RAM: 12GB (up to 16GB) | Camera: 13MP, F/2.0 (wide) / 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Front camera: 12MP, F/2.2, 26mm (wide) / 12MP, f/2.4, 120˚ (ultrawide) | Weight: 732g £952.99 at Amazon £1,139 at John Lewis £1,199 at Laptops Direct Large and powerful Great screen S-Pen stylus Android software can be limiting Screen too wide for tiled apps

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra was released in August 2023, and is the mightiest model in the lineup compared to its siblings, including the standard Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 FE models. It offers an excellent blend of power and performance, with generous specs that allow for serious multitasking. Plus, Samsung DeX mode is a great option if you prefer a PC-like experience for completing creative tasks.

The only thing that lets this tablet down in our recommendation is its price, given that plenty of laptops meet the same price bracket, as does Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (M4, 2024). Although the included S-pen might be a bonus, other accessories for this tablet can cost a small fortune, with the Ultra keyboard cover and trackpad alone priced at $349.99 / £339.

You might be better off investing in one of the best laptops for graphic design instead if you don't have a large budget to play with, although we anticipate that thanks to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, prices for this last-gen tablet should swiftly decrease. At the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra model is less than a week old, and currently the exact same price as the S9 Ultra, so we think it's worth holding on for any discounts that are bound to crop up on the older model.

Is the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra good for watching movies? Yes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display for watching movies. But you should know that this tablet is capable of so much more than simply acting as a media consumption device. In reality, it's a professional-level tablet for creatives needing a stylus-driven interface for tasks like painting, sculpting, photo editing, and 3D modelling. If this sounds like your typical workflow, then the Tab S9 Ultra would be an excellent choice. However, if you only like the idea of a tablet this powerful for its large display and streaming ability then it's maybe worth considering if a laptop might fit your needs better, to save you some money in the long-term.