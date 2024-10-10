The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra prices: last year's iPad Pro rival is now more affordable

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra was last year's ultimate iPad alternative, and now that Samsung's latest Tab S10 series has landed, we're seeing some incredible deals and price cuts.

(Image credit: Samsung / Future)
We really love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Enough so that we gave it a glowing 4-star review back in May, and it's also earned top rankings in our roundups of the best tablets with a stylus pen, plus our top picks of the best iPad alternatives for those that aren't all too keen on Apple's ecosystem (guilty).

As far as Android tablets go, the Galaxy Tab S9 is a multitasking marvel, offering a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with near-4K resolution, combined with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that really brings the performance factor. As we stated in our Galaxy Tab S9 review "This is a tablet designed for some serious work, instead of Netflix". With the S-Pen included, the Tab S9 Ultra is a top tablet for creative pros.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra retails at $1,199.99 / £1,199 for the 256GB model, which increases to $1319.99 \ £1,349 for the model with 512GB of storage. Should you wish to upgrade to 1TB, expect to pay $1,619.99 / £1,549. However, with the launch of the new AI-infused Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra model, we've recently seen Tab S9 Ultra prices fall to as low as $899.

