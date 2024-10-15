Two of our favourite phones have massive offers on right now

It's a good time for anyone looking for a new smartphone in the US right now. Verizon has some great deals going on two of our favorites: the new iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S24.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering the iPhone 16 free with select plans (no trade-in required). And if you want a higher-spec option, you can also grab the iPhone 16 Pro/Plus for $5/month with a new line or the iPhone 16 Pro Max for $10/month. Or if you prefer Android, you can grab the Samsung S24 for free with an Ultimate/Plus unlimited plan. Again, no trade-in is required. See below for full details of the deals.

Today's best smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 16: free with new line + unlimited at Verizon

Save $799: The best iPhone deals often require a trade in, but for a limited time Verizon is offering the latest iPhone for free to users who sign up to a new line with an unlimited plan.

iPhone 16 Pro: $10/month with unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's also offering great deals on the higher-end iPhone 16 Pro with its improved camera features and powerful A18 Pro chip (see our iPhone 16 Pro review for our verdict on the new phone). There's a similar offer on the iPhone 16 Plus too, and you can get the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max for $10/month.

Galaxy S24: free with select plans at Verizon

Save $799.99: For those who prefer Andrioid, new and existing Verizon customers can get a Galaxy S24 for free right now when signing up to a qualifying plan. We highly rate the S24 for its long battery life (16:45), bright screen and impressive processing performance.

Not the right deal for you? See the best prices on The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Apple iPhone 16 in your region below.