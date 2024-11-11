These are the 9 early Black Friday deals on creative tech that I'd consider buying now

Black Friday 2024 seems to have come around earlier than ever. With Best Buy beginning its official Black Friday sale last Friday, and Amazon and BH Photo also running 'Holiday deals', the biggest sales period of hear has started in earnest, and there are some great deals about.

Highlights so far include $300 off this year's M3 MacBook Air at Amazon and over $100 off Samsung's newest and fastest portable SSD, the T9. Below, I've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals on a range of creative tech, from laptops to monitors and accessories. Also see our full roundup of Apple Black Friday deals and Black Friday laptop deals for more discounts.

The best early Black Friday deals on tech

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: was $1,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $500: This is a great price for a laptop with some serious specs, including a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, Intel Core Ultra 7 and 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD providing masses of storage space for large image or video files.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 + keyboad: was $1,349 now $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $150: For a more portable and versatile device, this is a tempting deal on the new Microsoft Surface Pro, which was only released in June. It's more viable than ever as a laptop alternative thanks to improved performance and a superb OLED display. It can be used as tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop with the optional keyboard, and the keyboard can now be used detached providing more flexibility. Price comparison: $1,399 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon

Save $300: If you prefer Apple, this is the best price yet on this year's upgraded 15-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip. The price above is for the entry-level configuration with 8GB of memory, but there are similar discounts on other options.

Mac mini (M4): was $579 now $548.99 at Amazon

Save $30.99: This isn't a big saving, but the new Mac mini was only released last week so any kind of early Black Friday deal is welcome on what is Apple's most compact desktop computer yet (make sure you click the box to apply a coupon for the saving). Price comparison: $599 at Best Buy

Samsung Portable SSD T9 4TB: $299.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $104.23: The T9 is Samsung's fastest portable SSD, offering read speeds of up to 2,000mb/s. It's also compact and well built, which is why many of our own writers use it. There are discounts on all capacties: 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, so it's great chance to solve next year's storage needs today.



Price check: $195.76 at Amazon

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling headphones: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: Another great early Black Friday deal on an essential accessory at Best Buy. This is a good price for the headphones that I use myself. These wireless beauties are well-designed, comfortable and provide excellent noise cancellation.

XPPEN Artist Pro 24: $899.99 $629.99 at XPPEN

Save $270: We were already impressed with the value of this drawing table when we reviewed it a few years back. Now's it's even more economical in this early Black Friday deal. It boasts a vibrant 23.8-inch 2K QHD (2560 x 1440) screen, dial wheels, 20 customisable shortcut keys and connects to Mac, Windows and Android devices.

One by Wacom: $59.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Save 17%: If you're looking to make your first foray into using a stylus for digital art, photo editing or even just controlling programs on your laptop, we don't think it will be possible to find better value than this deal on a basic pen tablet from industry leader Wacom.

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 12GB graphics card: $599.99 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $50: If you're looking to upgrade your PC for gaming or video editing, we think the Nvidia RTX 4070 is a good-value choice, offering 4000-series benefits at an affordable price. This 8% saving on an MSI package is the best early Black Friday graphics card deal I've seen.

For more deals, keep tabs on our guides to Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday drawing tablet deals. If you're looking for MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.