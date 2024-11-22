Having been reviewing the Samsung Frame TV for around two months now, I'd say I'm pretty familiar with what it is, and who it is aimed for. Short answer: it's a beautiful TV that is custom made for art lovers, like me! And right now it's selling for a record low price of $899 down from $1,499 for the 55-inch model over at Samsung.

I actually reported a couple months ago on the best then deal on the 55-inch model – $1,099 – so this is a genuine Black Friday deal in my eyes. And like I say, if you like to have limitless art showing on your TV screen, as soon as you walk into the room, this is the TV for you.

Read all the details below, and be sure to check out all the Samsung Black Friday deals that we can find too. If you want some more art TV ideas, then check out our list of the best frame TVs out there (spoiler: the Samsung Frame TV is our No 1 pick).

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch, 2024)

Was: $1,499.99

Now: $899 from Samsung

Save: $600 Overview: This is a record low price on the most popular-sized TV in the range of Frame TVs. This is the exact model I am reviewing, and I love it. It has a matte finish so the art looks real; a subscription of $3.99 a month gives you all the great art of the world to look at in 4K detail all day long, and the TV itself is a joy to use. Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2024 Price history: The last time I reported on this deal, it was only $200 off, so this is a much better bargain. Price check: Amazon: $897.99 | Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

