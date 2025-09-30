Breaking into the creative industries can be challenging, and for many emerging writers, illustrators, and storytellers, access remains one of the most significant barriers. That’s where the MCM Comic Con Scholarship steps in. Now in its second year, the initiative offers aspiring creators an immersive three-day experience at one of the UK’s biggest pop-culture events, complete with travel, accommodation, a £500 grant, and a curated programme of workshops, networking sessions, and mentoring.

But beyond the perks, the scholarship is quickly proving itself to be a catalyst, helping talented voices find their footing, build confidence, and take their first steps into the wider creative ecosystem. I spoke to two recipients, writer and poet Muminah Koleoso and illustrator Sudipta Patra, about how the experience has reshaped their work and their sense of what’s possible.

For more inspiration, read our lists of the best digital art to inspire and the best indie devs, and while the new entries have closed for now, the MCM Scholarship will return, so start prepping; Sudipta and Muminah's experience below is sure to prompt you to plan an entry.

Visit Comic Con and keep an eye out for the new Scholarship winners. (Image credit: Sudipta Patra)

Writing past doubt

For Muminah Koleoso, the decision to apply wasn’t easy. Despite her passion for storytelling, she admits that self-doubt had previously held her back from similar opportunities. This time, however, she pushed through.

“I honestly had to motivate myself quite a bit to apply. In the past, similar opportunities came my way, but I often let them pass me by because I doubted my writing skills and felt there was no point in trying," says Muminah. "However, this time, I figured I might as well give it a try. If I got it, it would be an incredible opportunity – just imagine all the amazing people I could meet, the things I could learn, and the experiences I’d gain! Plus, it’d make for some pretty good social media content, so there was that too!”

The scholarship also offered a bridge from her background in poetry and non-fiction into the world of speculative fiction, a genre she’s eager to explore more deeply. She says: “I was excited about the opportunity to expand my creative community and further explore the world of speculative fiction, given that my writing background so far has primarily been in the realm of poetry and non-fiction.”

One of Sudipta Patra's charming illustrations. (Image credit: Sudipta Patra)

Writing as a way to connect

For Muminah, storytelling is more than a craft. It’s a tool for connection. She believes that stories allow us to process emotions, build empathy, and form communities across divides. Her ambition is not only to publish her own work but also to inspire others, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to see creative careers as viable and valuable options.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“In the future, I hope to be a widely read author across both speculative prose and poetry. I want to tell thought-provoking stories that inspire, inform, and entertain, exploring themes like mental health, faith, cultural identity, and drawing on my experiences as a lack Muslim woman,” she says.

Being part of the scholarship programme gave Muminah something she’d been yearning for: belief in her own ideas. Surrounded by a creative community, she found the push she needed.

“This experience has really inspired me to be a bit more daring and adventurous. To be honest, it gave me that little boost in confidence I needed to appreciate my own writing and ideas more. So I’ve been experimenting a bit with blending elements of different genres in my writing and drawing more inspiration from my faith and culture in my work.”

Her dedication isn’t only personal; she wants storytelling to be a tool for community, mental well-being, and self‐development. As she puts it: “I really want to showcase all the benefits of storytelling and show that the ability to write and share stories is something we can all do, being such an integral part of human connection. I hope to help people recognise storytelling as a powerful tool to bring people together, find community, and influence our perspectives and worldviews."

Muminah says she is also keen to highlight how much writing can be useful for personal well-being and self-development. Just as with any creative output, this can be an outlet for processing emotions and exploring different experiences.

"I hope to inspire others, especially those from similar backgrounds, to consider creative careers as a valid option for them to pursue, if that’s where their interests lie, and not to feel discouraged by societal expectations of linear career paths or a lack of representation in the industry,” she says.

And her message to other underrepresented writers? “You’ve probably heard this before and many times over, but I’ll say it again for the record: write the stories you want to read. Don’t think ‘oh this is too different, it hasn’t been done before’, well maybe you’re just the right person to fill the gap! So I’d say seize the opportunity, get writing, keep going, and trust the process!”

Another of Sudipta Patra's children's book illustrations. (Image credit: Sudipta Patra)

Overcoming creative isolation

While self-belief was Muminah’s main barrier, for Northern Ireland-based illustrator and children’s author Sudipta Patra, geography has also been a limitation. Opportunities in creative circles can feel concentrated in hubs like London, and being outside those hubs sometimes means missing out.

“Coming from Northern Ireland, opportunities in the creative industry can sometimes feel limited, especially compared to bigger creative hubs like London," says Sudipta. "That’s why I saw the MCM Comic Con scholarship as a chance to step outside those boundaries and connect with a much wider creative community. It gave me the opportunity not only to meet professionals and learn directly from their experiences, but also to gain exposure and insights I wouldn’t normally have access to at home.”

At MCM Comic Con, Sudipta discovered not just community but also mentorship and artistic inspiration. The scholarship gave him the chance to connect with a far wider circle of creatives, from across the UK and further afield, including France, Germany, and Italy, opportunities she says would have been out of reach back home in Northern Ireland.

"Being surrounded by like-minded artists who openly share their experiences and knowledge has been incredibly motivating. The workshops and talks on storytelling and comics at MCM Comic Con were especially valuable, and I’ve taken away a lot from connecting with others on the same path. On top of that, getting the chance to meet some of my own artistic inspirations was a real highlight.”

A multi-disciplinary approach

Sudipta believes working across different mediums, whether it's comics, children’s books, or animation, gives him more tools.

“For me, comics, children’s books, and animation all connect through storytelling. Animation has taught me about world-building and atmosphere, which I can bring into children’s books," says Sudipta, adding, "Comics sharpen my sense of pacing and visual clarity, which also benefits both books and animation. Each medium gives me a different set of tools, and working across them helps me grow while letting ideas flow between them.”

Though the landscape may feel distant, Sudipta has found ways to increase his visibility: refining his portfolio, joining online communities, and applying for opportunities like this scholarship.

“The biggest challenge has been building visibility and opportunities while being based in Northern Ireland, where there aren’t as many industry connections or events compared to big cities like London. To overcome this, I’ve focused on strengthening my portfolio, seeking out online communities, and applying for opportunities like the MCM Comic Con scholarship to connect with the wider creative world.”

While he now explores several creative avenues, from children’s books to background design in animation, Sudipta says he's learned that it’s best to focus on one path at a time, particularly at the start of a career. "Achieving a milestone in one area builds the confidence and foundation needed to move on to another. For me, animation was my first love, and I committed fully to establishing myself in that field before branching out,” he says.

Now working in animation, Sudipta's next goal is to create his own stories. "Children’s books and comics feel like the right medium because they let me apply the same skills in a new way. I may still be a beginner in this field, but my prior experience is giving me a stronger foundation and clearer focus to move forward," he adds.

Get inspired by past MCM Scholarship winners like Sudipta Patra. (Image credit: Sudipta Patra)

For both artists, the scholarship isn’t just about access; it’s about acceleration. By breaking down barriers to industry networks and building confidence, recipients can invest more time in developing their craft. And in today’s creative landscape, that means mastering tools as well as storytelling.

The MCM Comic Con Scholarship proves that with the right support, emerging creators can take huge leaps forward, whether pushing boundaries in genre, connecting with global communities, or finding the courage to share their stories. For Muminah, it’s been a confidence boost and a launchpad to deeper, more personal storytelling. For Sudipta, it’s a bridge to the wider creative world and a platform to expand his storytelling across mediums.

Both their journeys show that with opportunities like this, the creative industries become not just more accessible, but far richer and more diverse, and the stories we tell become stronger for it.

This year's MCM Scholarship for Aspiring Creatives is now closed, but keep an eye out for new winners following Comic Con in October. And it can't help to be a little inspired by these past winners.