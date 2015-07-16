Click image to see full infographic

We visited The Visual Communication Guy and found this – one of the best infographics we've seen that provides designers with 18 rules for using text – so we had to share it with you.

The use of typography can be confusing – which font do you choose, and what size? If you follow these 18 rules you won't go wrong and quickly start to see a world of difference in your designs.

