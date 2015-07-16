Topics

18 rules for using text

If there's text in your design, follow the rules in this infographic and you won't go wrong.

Click image to see full infographic

We visited The Visual Communication Guy and found this – one of the best infographics we've seen that provides designers with 18 rules for using text – so we had to share it with you.

The use of typography can be confusing – which font do you choose, and what size? If you follow these 18 rules you won't go wrong and quickly start to see a world of difference in your designs.

