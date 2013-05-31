4D type offers a new dimension to font design

Warning: looking at this for too long will scramble your brain

We're huge fans of typography here at Creative Bloq, so whenever anything new comes our way, we're as giddy as a little kid on Christmas Eve. Here, Barcelona-based designer Lo Siento has blown our minds with this 4D type creation.

Lo Siento explains: "An observer searching to enjoy a particular architecture, is forced to move around and through it. The change in perspective generates new spaces in which light acts in different ways. In this case, it is the typography who makes the effort of abandoning its two dimensions to approach the architectural sense".

By hanging the typography, you're able to surround the characters in order to understand all of their shapes. The simple, clean approach to this typography makes for a truly unique design that we can't quite take our eyes off.

Read more about these 4D typefaces over on Lo Siento.

