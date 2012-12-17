Bag a font for the price of a Tweet!

There's plenty of generous designers out there and in a world where social media matters, most of them are opting for the 'pay with a tweet or Facebook share' option. Andy Leek created this quirky, handwritten font entitled 'Mr. Shrigley' and it can be yours for the price of a tweet. It's that simple.

Free font

The type comes in only capital letters but with two different sizes, there's plenty of creativity to be had here. Andy has also included numbers, some punctuation and a series of cartoon-like symbols.

If you don't have a Twitter or Facebook, Andy is happy for you to send him a very nice e-mail in return for the font. Of course, you should always support the work of designers, so if you use the font be sure to credit Andy and give him plenty of social media love!

Like this? Read these!

Let us know if you use the font in the comments box below!