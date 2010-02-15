Build type with flair

For years I've drawn inspiration from the artwork of ancient cultures.

Back in 2002, whilst at university studying graphic design, I discovered some beautiful examples of ancient Greek pattern work, and from that point I was hooked. I had never spent much time trying to draw anything with such intricacy before and at that time I certainly didn't know Adobe Illustrator very well.

In the years proceeding, I learnt to draw the patterns accurately and built up my confidence until I was able to express myself with the skills I had developed. Which leads me nicely to this tutorial. I've sketched out some elements for you to redraw in Illustrator, and these elements will be used to embellish the typographic element I have supplied on the disc and set the composition of the piece. We'll then move into Photoshop where we'll add texture, colour and adjustment layers to give it that extra zing. Let's go!

