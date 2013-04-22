Get a free letterpress print with this awesome new font

To celebrate the release of his latest font Dynatype, award-winning letter artist Michael Doret decided to create a limited-edition letterpress print to give away during its first month on sale. Based in California, Doret is the artist behind Alphabet Soup Type Founders and this is the latest edition to his already awesome collection.

Retro font Dynatype is the other half of The Dyna-Fonts family - Dynascript having been released a few months back. Doret comments on his site, "Dynatype is the upright, slightly more formal cousin of Dynascript. It shares many of the characteristics of it's slightly older relation, but is drawn entirely from scratch and has it’s own unique character."

Purchase Michael Doret's latest typeface Dynatype and recieve a futuristic letterpress print

In order to help promote Dynatype, Doret created a retro sci-fi print design in Illustrator CS6, featuring a silhouetted skyline and rocket launching. He then collaborated with Terrence Chouinard of Ithaca Typothetæ in Athens, Alabama, who printed the design on luxury Hahnemuhle Copperplate stock.

So, currently, for $48, you'll get Dynatype as well as a limited edition, finely-crafted letterpress print. For more information, visit the Michael Doret website.

