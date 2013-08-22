Font of the day: 47

The 47 font is authorised for commercial use

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

47 by Hendrick Rolandez

47 is a free typeface created with a vintage style in mind. Designed by 25-year-old graphic designer Hendrick Rolandez, the typeface contains all main characters (from A to Z - capitals and lowercases are the same) and numbers (from 0 to 9).

"The following pictures show you how are the height and the width of the typeface and some examples on how it could be included on a logo, photo or anything else you would like to," explains Rolandez. This is a FREE typeface and you can even use it for commercial works. Have fun experimenting!

Download 47 for FREE over on Dribbble.

See more from Hendrick over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite no-cost web fonts

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!