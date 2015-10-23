Font of the day: Ainslie

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Ainslie by Jeremy Dooley

Get your Aussie on! Today's typeface of choice is Ainslie, created by designer Jeremy Dooley. Named for Mt. Ainslie, its design was influenced by Canberra and surrounding areas to form a font that is uniquely Australian. Ainslie takes Canberra’s distinct geometric design and blends it with the organic, flowing effect of aboriginal art.

Ainslie is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

