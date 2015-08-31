Font of the day: Alcubierre

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Alcubierre by Matt Ellis

Wash away those Monday blues with this cool free font. Today's offering is Alcubierre, a geometric sans serif typeface created by designer Matt Ellis. A clean, minimal font, Alcubierre works for a variety of uses, including stationery, logos and posters.

Alcubierre is available to download for free over on Behance and can be used for both commercial and personal purposes.

