Font of the day: Anodyne

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Anodyne from Yellow Design Studio

Anodyne, from Yellow Design Studio, is described on font shop HypeForType as 'a warm and weathered all-caps font with hand-printed texture and unique shadow options. Features include four distress variations for each letter and at least two for every other character'.

Andoyne is available to purchase form HypeForType, where you can currently take advantage of a 50 per cent discount until 31 January 2014.

