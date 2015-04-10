Font of the day: Asia

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Asia from Superfried

Today's typeface of choice is Asia from the team at London-based graphic design studio Superfried.

"Asia is an ornate, display typeface inspired by trips throughout the continent," says Superfried's Mark Richardson. "Its distinct, bold style has been designed to evoke the curves and beautiful intricacy of Asian typographic characters and patterns."

Asia is available to purchase over on font foundry YouWorkForThem.

