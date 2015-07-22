Font of the day: Baker Street

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Baker Street by Kimmy Kirkwood

Designer Kimmy Kirkwood developed his latest typeface, Baker Street, after being inspired on a recent trip to London. "I happened upon a bustling pub with beautiful typographic signage," he comments. "Early sketches created an array of specialized ligatures from which the font really took shape. The family is comprised of regular, italic, inline and a rustic textured style."

Baker Street is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 60 per cent discount on all weights.

