Font of the day: Balmoral

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Balmoral by Martin Wait.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Balmoral by Martin Wait

Today's typeface of choice is Balmoral, created by designer Martin Wait in 1978. A gorgeous script font, Balmoral is great for stationery, logos and much more.

You can purchase Balmoral over on YouWorkForThem.

