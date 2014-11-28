Font of the day: Balmoral

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Balmoral by Martin Wait

Today's typeface of choice is Balmoral, created by designer Martin Wait in 1978. A gorgeous script font, Balmoral is great for stationery, logos and much more.

You can purchase Balmoral over on YouWorkForThem.